Walt Disney Animation Studios Celebrates “Wish” at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre

Magical Drone Show Lights Up the Night Sky

All-New Musical Comedy Opens in U.S. Theaters November 22

Walt Disney Animation Studios celebrated the epic musical comedy “Wish” tonight at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre ahead of the film’s big-screen release on Nov. 22. Attendees walking the magical blue carpet included Jennifer Lee (screenplay by, EP, CCO of Disney Animation), Chris Buck & Fawn Veerasunthorn (directed by), Peter Del Vecho & Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (produced by), Julia Michaels & Benjamin Rice (original songs by) and Dave Metzger (original score composed by). A “Wish”-inspired magical drone show lit up the night sky in Hollywood to celebrate the occasion. Event images are now available; b-roll and soundbites will be available later this evening.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish” is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, and produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones. With a screenplay by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore, original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer-songwriter-musician Benjamin Rice, plus original score by composer Dave Metzger, “Wish” opens only in theaters on Nov. 22, 2023.