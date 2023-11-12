THE IRON CLAW World Premiere in Dallas

IN THEATERS EVERYWHERE DECEMBER 22

 

WHO ATTENDED:

Filmmaker: Sean Durkin

Actors: Zac EfronJeremy Allen WhiteHarris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons

Honored Guests: Kevin Von Erich and Family

The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

STARRING: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, Maura Tierney, with Holt McCallany and Lily James

WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY: Sean Durkin

 

