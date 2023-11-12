THE IRON CLAW World Premiere in Dallas

IN THEATERS EVERYWHERE DECEMBER 22
WHO ATTENDED:
Filmmaker: Sean Durkin
Actors: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons
Honored Guests: Kevin Von Erich and Family
The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.
STARRING: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, Maura Tierney, with Holt McCallany and Lily James
WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY: Sean Durkin