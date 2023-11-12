“THE MARVELS” SPECIAL SCREENING EVENT IN LAS VEGAS

SURPRISE FOR FANS—GOOSE THE FLERKEN SHOWCASED ON SPHERE

Captain Marvel Returns to Action with a New Team of Super Heroes on November 10

Marvel Studios has released photos and footage from tonight’s Special Screening Event for “The Marvels,” which took place in Las Vegas. Director Nia DaCosta, producer Kevin Feige, executive producers Mary Livanos and Jonathan Schwartz, and composer Laura Karpman were on hand to help fans celebrate the film.

Directly across from “The Marvels” rooftop event, fans experienced the debut of a custom, first-of-its-kind activation—an 11-story high content piece showing Goose the Flerken displayed on the outside of MSG’s new immersive entertainment venue, Sphere. Celebrating a collaboration with Autodesk and their suite of industry-leading Design and Make visual effects tools, the special piece—where Vegas will see Goose with her tentacles on full display—will be shown from November 7-13.

In Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels,” Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.