Wake-Up Call Red Band Trailer: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

When many months have passed following the murder of Milfred Hayes’ daughter without an arrest, she rents out three billboards on the road into town decrying the situation.

Chaos ensues.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri comes from the cleverly twisted mind of Martin McDonagh (In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths) and stars Frances McDormand as Mildred Hayes. Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell also star.

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI | Official Red Band Trailer | Fox Searchlight – YouTube

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI is a darkly comic drama from Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh (IN BRUGES). After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter's murder case, Mildred Hayes (Academy Award winner Frances McDormand) makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby (Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson), the town's revered chief of police. When his second-in-command Officer Dixon (Sam Rockwell), an immature mother's boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing's law enforcement is only exacerbated.

