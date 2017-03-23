Blessed Are The Meek Trailer: The Handmaid’s Tale!

Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopic bestseller, The Handmaid’s Tale tells the story of Offred, one of the Handmaids chosen/forced to bear the children of the leaders of Gilead – a totalitarian society formed after America collapsed during a time of natural disasters and plunging birthrates.

A new trailer gives us a glimpse of the creation of Gilead and how Offred became a Handmaid.

The series premieres with three episodes on April 26th and new episodes streaming weekly.

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd and O-T Fagbenle.

Crew: The Handmaid’s Tale comes to Hulu from MGM Television and is created, executive produced and written by Bruce Miller. Executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson and Fran Sears, and Ilene Chaiken. MGM will serve as the international distributor for the series.

Synopsis: The drama series, based on the award-winning, best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood, is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state. As one of the few remaining fertile women, Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is a Handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate a devastated world. In this terrifying society where one wrong word could end her life, Offred navigates between Commanders, their cruel Wives, domestic Marthas, and her fellow Handmaids – where anyone could be a spy for Gilead – all with one goal: to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.

