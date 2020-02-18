Voices from the Sea Trailer: Children of the Sea!

The ocean’s fish are disappearing while Ruka is drawn to an aquarium and two boys who seem to hear the same strange calls from the sea that she does.

Children of the Sea – from STUDIO4°C (Tekkonkinkreet, Animatrix) – will play in cities across North America – with one night featuring the original Japanese soundtrack with subtitles and the other being dubbed into English.

The U.S. dates for Children of the Sea – presented by GKIDS and Fathom Events – are April 20 & 22. Tickets go on sale in March.

CHILDREN OF THE SEA [Official US Trailer] – APRIL 20 & 22

In US theaters April 20 & 22. In Canadian theaters April 22 & 23.

When Ruka was younger, she saw a ghost in the water at the aquarium where her dad works. Now she feels drawn toward the aquarium and the two mysterious boys she meets there, Umi and Sora. They were raised by dugongs and hear the same strange calls from the sea as she does. Ruka’s dad and the other adults who work at the aquarium are only distantly aware of what the children are experiencing as they get caught up in the mystery of the worldwide disappearance of the oceans’ fish.

CHILDREN OF THE SEA is the latest feature from Japan’s STUDIO4°C (known for Tekkonkinkreet, MFKZ, Mind Game, Animatrix, Batman: Gotham Knight, and others), and is directed by Ayumu Watanabe, with a score by award-winning composer and longtime Studio Ghibli collaborator Joe Hisaishi (Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, My Neighbor Totoro). CHILDREN OF THE SEA is adapted from the manga of the same name by author Daisuke Igarashi, which won the Excellence Prize at the Japan Media Arts Festival.

Tickets will be available beginning on March and participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

This title will be shown in Canada, check Cineplex.com for more information on showtimes and dates.

“We are pleased to be a part of bringing ‘Children of the Sea’ to U.S. audiences,” said Fathom Events Senior Director of Programming Brian Deulley. “The GKIDS/Fathom partnership continues to deliver the best of anime to cinema audiences across the nation and this title will wow fans of all ages.”

