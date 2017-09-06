VIZ Media Releases Death Note All-In-One Edition!

VIZ Media is releasing an omnibus-style collection of the classic manga Death Note.

Death Note All-In-One Edition includes the complete Death Note saga – the battle of wits between Light Yagami and the mysterious prodigy detective L – plus an epilogue that has never been published in English.

The Death Note All-In-One Edition is in stores now.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF THE DEFINITIVE DEATH NOTE ALL-IN-ONE EDITION

Exclusive Print Edition Collects The 12-Volume Manga Series Into A Single Omnibus That Features A Never Before Published In English Epilogue Chapter

San Francisco, CA, September 6, 2017 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, delivers a landmark release to DEATH NOTE fans with the DEATH NOTE All-In-One Edition.

An exclusive print release, the now-available omnibus combines all 12 volumes (that’s 2,400 pages) of the hit supernatural crime thriller into a single massive tome, which is presented in a beautiful silver slipcase. An extraordinary collectible and a must-have for manga fans, the new edition also contains an epilogue chapter that has never before been published in English.

DEATH NOTE was written by Tsugumi Ohba and features artwork by Takeshi Obata. The DEATH NOTE All-In-One Edition is rated ‘T+’ for Older Teen readers and carries a print MSRP of $39.99 U.S. / $53.99 CAN.

In DEATH NOTE, Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects – and he’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and now Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But when criminals begin dropping dead, the authorities send the legendary detective L to track down the killer. With L hot on his heels, will Light lose sight of his noble goal…or his life?

“The DEATH NOTE All-In-One Edition presents a comprehensive way to savor all of the action and psychological tension of the genre-defining series,” says Hope Donovan, VIZ Media’s Managing Editor. “We invite fans to return to the riveting world of DEATH NOTE with this stunningly massive new edition.”

Born in Tokyo, Tsugumi Ohba is the author of the hit series DEATH NOTE, BAKUMAN, and PLATINUM END.

Takeshi Obata was born in 1969 in Niigata, Japan, and first achieved international recognition as the artist behind the wildly popular Shonen Jump title, HIKARU NO GO, which won the 2003 Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize: Shinsei “New Hope” Award and the 2000 Shogakukan Manga Award. The series is also published in English by VIZ Media. He went on to illustrate DEATH NOTE as well as the hugely successful manga series BAKUMAN, ALL YOU NEED IS KILL, and PLATINUM END.

For additional information on DEATH NOTE and other manga titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit VIZ.com.

