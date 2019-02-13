Valiant Entertainment Announces Sci-Fi Series, PSI-LORDS!

In PSI-LORDS, four amnesiac spacefarers awake in an unfamiliar place, setting off a galaxy-bending adventure with extreme consequences.

Issue #1 of the new series – one of the most requested books from Valiant – will be available on June 19th. A complete series description follows.

Valiant Entertainment Announces Sweeping New Sci-Fi Series, PSI-LORDS

Fred Van Lente and Renato Guedes Launch Valiant’s Galactic Adventure in June

PSI-LORDS Promo Art by Rod Reis

February 13, 2019 (New York, NY) – “FINALLY, THE PSI-LORDS HAVE COME BACK TO THE VALIANT UNIVERSE!” exclaimed Senior Editorial Director Robert Meyers. “After years of teases, red herrings, and misdirects, we are so excited to announce one of the most requested books from Valiant: PSI-LORDS.”

That’s right! As first revealed by The Hollywood Reporter and teased on Valiant’s social media, Valiant Entertainment is excited to announce PSI-LORDS, a brand-new ongoing comic series debuting in June from The New York Times bestselling writer Fred Van Lente (IVAR, TIMEWALKER; GENERATION ZERO) and stunning artist Renato Guedes (SHADOWMAN). The announcement comes with a fantastic promo image created by Rod Reis (Winter Soldier, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge).

“Fred Van Lente is doing what he does best: mind-bending sci-fi with heart and humor,” said Meyers. “Renato is the perfect artist to bring this story to life, blending intricate storytelling with cosmic craziness that is going to blow you away.”

In PSI-LORDS, four amnesiac spacefarers awake in an unfamiliar place, setting off a galaxy-bending adventure with extreme consequences.

“PSI-LORDS is a Lost-style adventure in that it involves a motley band of strangers trying to survive in the unknown, exotic Gyre – not just endure the physical hazards, but also the various factions on it warring for control,” said Van Lente. “So expect sci-fi action, expect Westoros-esque political jockeying, expect the relationship between the characters to grow and change as they try and navigate this bizarre environment – all at the same time trying to figure out what its true nature is, and, of course, how the hell they’re going to get back home.”

PSI-LORDS is a great series for new readers to jump on, but Van Lente hints that longtime Valiant fans will be rewarded.

“Many X-O Manowar readers have seen hints to what’s really going on already,” he teased. “The secret the Gyre holds, once uncovered, will jeopardize the entire Valiant Universe – and has the potential to suck every hero and villain in it into its orbit.

On June 19th, discover Valiant’s newest sci-fi thriller and latest launch of 2019 with the release of PSI-LORDS #1, featuring covers by Jonboy Meyers (Superman), Rod Reis (Winter Soldier), Alan Quah (Orphan Black), and Marco Rudy (Bucky Barnes: The Winter Soldier).

To learn more about PSI-LORDS, be sure to follow Valiant Entertainment on all of its social media channels!

PSI-LORDS is the latest release from Valiant Entertainment, a wholly owned subsidiary of DMG Entertainment. Since acquiring the publisher in early 2018, DMG Entertainment has placed a premium on developing and expanding upon Valiant’s publishing arm, continuing to build out its vast universe of characters. DMG’s vision to take Valiant’s library of titles to new cinematic heights has only just begun, from publishing to feature films, television, gaming, theme parks, and beyond. Valiant’s first feature, “Bloodshot” (Sony Pictures), starring action superstar Vin Diesel, debuts early next year, with projects featuring Harbinger, Faith, and Quantum and Woody on the horizon.

Like this: Like Loading...