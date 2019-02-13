DOCTOR WHO: TOM BAKER COMPLETE SEASON SEVEN COMING TO BLU-RAY!

BBC Studios, home entertainment division is bringing Doctor Who: Tom Baker Complete Season Seven to Blu-ray for the first time on March 19, 2019.

Baker’s final seven adventures – The Leisure Hive, Meglos, Full Circle, State of Decay, Warriors’ Gate, The Keeper of Traken, and Logopolis – have been digitally remastered for Blu-ray and the set contains all the bonus features from the original DVD release plus more than a dozen more (including two new commentaries).

Details follow.

REVISIT EVERYONE’S FAVORITE CLASSIC ERA DOCTOR IN

DOCTOR WHO: TOM BAKER COMPLETE SEASON SEVEN

FOR THE FIRST TIME ON BLU-RAY MARCH 19, 2019

“It’s hard to imagine another actor pulling this kind of capriciousness off as so much of Four is defined by Baker’s iconic performance.” – Den of Geek

“It is fair to say Tom Baker was born to play the Doctor.” – Rotten Tomatoes

Street Date: March 19, 2019

Suggested Retail Price: BD $69.99 (U.S.), $87.48 (Canada)

Length: Approx. 700 mins + bonus content / 8-disc set

New York – February 13, 2019 – Grab your jelly babies because BBC Studios, home entertainment division is bringing back ‘70s nostalgia in Doctor Who: Tom Baker Complete Season Seven coming for the FIRST TIME to Blu-ray on March 19, 2019. Join the iconic Tom Baker during his final adventures in “The Leisure Hive”, “Meglos”, “Full Circle”, “State of Decay”, “Warriors’ Gate”, “The Keeper of Traken”, and “Logopolis”, each digitally remastered in high definition for Blu-ray.

In addition to the 1981 K9 & Company Christmas pilot episode, this collection contains over SEVENTEEN hours of new exclusive bonus material including all-new, never-before-seen extras including:

· “Making-of” documentary starring Tom Baker, Janet Fielding, Sarah Sutton, Matthew Waterhouse, Christopher H. Bidmead, and more

· Special effects for “Logopolis” including footage filmed at Jodrell Bank

· 2019 commentaries moderated by Matthew Sweet featuring Tom Baker on “The Leisure Hive” and Lalla Ward and Rachel Davies on ”State Of Decay”

· Interview with K9 & Company’s Ian Sears (Brendan Richards)

· 5.1 surround sound mix for “Warriors’ Gate”

· “The Writers’ Room” documentary featuring Christopher H. Bidmead, Andrew Smith, Stephen Gallagher, and John Flanagan

· “Weekend With Waterhouse” documentary featuring Toby Hadoke and Matthew Waterhouse

Other extras include:

· Rare behind-the-scenes footage from “The Leisure Hive”, “Full Circle”, and “Logopolis”

· Another dip into the Panopticon convention archives with Tom Baker

· HD photo galleries plus scripts, production files and rare documentation

· Editions of “Behind the Sofa” of each episode including K9 and Company

BLU-RAY TRIVIA: When filming took place for “Logopolis” (1980), Tom Baker’s last adventure, the intention was to shoot at the University of Manchester’s Jodrell Bank Observatory. Instead, production took place at Crowsley Park with the team using model shots. For the brand new Blu-ray, almost 40 years later, BBC Studios received permission to film at Jodrell Bank with a drone. Offered as an alternative viewing option, fans will now be able to experience the finished product just as it was originally intended.

