Use This To Your Advantage Trailer: What Men Want!

The remake of What Women Want – slanted the opposite direction into What Men Want – is rather crude if the red band trailer is any indication.

Taraji P. Henson takes the Mel Gibson role here – gaining the ability to read men’s minds after one heckuva night out.

What Men Want will be in theaters on February 8, 2019.

SHE CAN HEAR MENâ€™S THOUGHTS. LET THE GAMES BEGIN.

WHAT MEN WANT IS IN THEATRES FEBRUARY 8, 2019

SYNOPSIS

Ali Davis (Taraji P. Henson) is a successful sports agent whoâ€™s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When Ali is passed up for a well-deserved promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed in a manâ€™s world… until she gains the ability to hear menâ€™s thoughts! With her newfound power, Ali looks to outsmart her colleagues as she races to sign the next basketball superstar, but the lengths she has to go to will put her relationship with her best friends and a potential new love interest (Aldis Hodge) to the test. WHAT MEN WANT is the latest comedy from director Adam Shankman (HAIRSPRAY) and producers Will Packer and James Lopez (GIRLS TRIP), co-starring Tracy Morgan, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Josh Brener, Tamala Jones, Phoebe Robinson, Max Greenfield, Jason Jones, Brian Bosworth, Chris Witaske and Erykah Badu.

DIRECTED BY

Adam Shankman

PRODUCED BY

Will Packer, p.g.a., James Lopez, p.g.a.

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY

Taraji P. Henson, Amy Sayres, Adam Shankman,

Matt Williams, David McFadzean, Dete Meserve

STORY BY

Jas Waters and Tina Gordon

SCREENPLAY BY

Tina Gordon and Peter Huyck & Alex Gregory

STARRING

Taraji P. Henson, Aldis Hodge, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Tracy Morgan

Facebook I Instagram I Twitter

#WhatMenWant

Like this: Like Loading...