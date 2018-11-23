Film Movement+ Offers 50% Off Subscription Beginning Cyber Monday!

Film Movement+ – a streaming service that provides access to quality films from around the world (like Hirokazu Kore-Eda’s After the Storm) – will be offering 6-month subscriptions at 50% off for one week, beginning Cyber Monday.

Details follow.

ON CYBER MONDAY, SVOD SERVICE FILM MOVEMENT PLUS

LAUNCHES AN EXCLUSIVE ONE-WEEK-ONLY DEAL: 50% OFF A 6 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION!

Movie Lovers Using the Promo Code FMP6, Gain 24/7 Access to a

Deep, Award-Winning Catalog Featuring 350+ Features and Shorts

from Around the World, Including Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Acclaimed

AFTER THE STORM, OscarÂ® Winners ANTONIA’S LINE &

PELLE THE CONQUEROR and Many More!

New York, NY (November 23, 2018) – Film Movement Plus, the newly launched SVOD service opens up a dazzling world of provocative, compelling and award-winning films for cinephiles across the country. Beginning Cyber Monday, they will launch a one-week-only flash sale, offering a 6-month subscription for 50% off! Typically $5.99 per month, Film Movement Plus will offer the 24/7 multi-platform streaming service featuring some of the very best independent and world cinema, cult and arthouse classics, documentaries and short films from around the world for less than a cup of coffee!

From November 26-December 3rd, movie lovers subscribing with the special promotional code FMP6 will have access to more than 500+ exclusive hours of carefully curated content, including AFTER THE STORM, a powerful family drama from 2018 Palme d’Or winner Hirokazu Kore-Eda, being highlighted on the service on November 23rd, the same day his latest celebrated release, SHOPLIFTERS, hits the theaters. A Certified FreshÂ® award winner and an Official Selection of Un Certain Regard at Cannes, AFTER THE STORM garnered raves during its theatrical run, prompting Robbie Collin of The Daily Telegraph to state, “Even long-standing fans of the Japanese filmmaker might be taken aback by the supreme subtlety of his latest, achingly beautiful ode to the quiet complexities of family life.”

Other acclaimed titles in Film Movement’s Plus’ deep catalog include THEEB, the 2016 Academy AwardÂ® nominee for Best Foreign Film; Maysaloun Hamoud’s provocative 2017 debut feature IN BETWEEN, HARMONIUM, K?ji Fukada’s Un Certain Regard Jury winner at Cannes, and classics such as OscarÂ® winners for Best Foreign Language Film, ANTONIA’S LINE (1996) and Bille August’s PELLE THE CONQUEROR (1989); sci-fi cult classic, THE QUIET EARTH; and a trio of Takeshi Kitano’s explosive thrillers: VIOLENT COP, BOILING POINT and HANA-BI. Upcoming films include the streaming premieres of Sergio Corbucci’s landmark Spaghetti Western classic THE GREAT SILENCE, FrÃ©dÃ©ric Mermoud’s Locarno award-wining psychological thriller, MOKA (starring Emmanuelle Devos) and much more.

Film Movement Plus is available on mobile (iOS and Android), Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.

