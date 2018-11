The first teaser for Jon Favreau’s second Disney update The Lion King has dropped. Check it out below.

The Lion King opens on July 19, 2019.

Disney’s The Lion King opens in theatres July 19, 2019.

From Disney Live Action, director Jon Favreau’s all-new “The Lion King” journeys to the African savanna where a future king must overcome betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock.

Like this: Like Loading...