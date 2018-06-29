Universal Orlando Resorts Gets Urban Pantry

What’s new in amusement park land? Opening August 2018, Universal’s Aventura Hotel will introduce something new and different to Orlando’s theme park food scene. Urban Pantry will be Aventura Hotel’s modern food hall, which will serve an eclectic collection of amazing eats and perfectly paired drinks available at Universal Orlando’s newest Prime Value hotel.

Urban Pantry fits perfectly into the contemporary and stylish vibe at Aventura Hotel and will be the ideal gathering spot for guests to enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner.

For more information and a sneak peak of some of the delicious options you’ll find at Urban Pantry, visit the official Universal Orlando Resort blog .

