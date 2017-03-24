Two Editions of Talking Saul Scheduled For Season Three Of Better Call Saul!

Special editions of ‘Talking’ with Chris Hardwick have been scheduled to follow the third season premiere and finale of Better Call Saul on Monday, April 10th and Monday, June 12th (11/10C).

AMC will air a special edition of the “Talking” after show following the “Better Call Saul” season three premiere and finale episodes on Monday, April 10th and Monday, June 12th, respectively. Hosted by Chris Hardwick, the hour-long talk show will feature series cast, producers and celebrity fans discussing the Emmy® nominated series’ third season and offer viewers a chance to ask questions and dive deeper into the world of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) as he continues the transformation into Saul Goodman. Guests for the season premiere episode of “Talking Saul” include series creators and executive producers, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould and cast members Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler) and Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut).

“Talking Saul” is produced by Embassy Row with executive producers Michael Davies, Chris Hardwick, Jen Patton, Brandon Monk and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Season three of “Better Call Saul” follows the twists and turns of Jimmy McGill’s devolution toward “Breaking Bad’s” Saul Goodman – Albuquerque’s most notorious criminal lawyer. Six years before he meets Walter White, Jimmy is a more or less law-abiding, small-time attorney hustling to champion his underdog clients, build his practice, and somehow make a name for himself. As the new season begins, the repercussions of Chuck’s scheme test Jimmy and Kim’s fledgling law practices and their romance as never before. This imminent existential threat presses Jimmy’s faltering moral compass to the limit. Meanwhile, Mike searches for a mysterious adversary who seems to know almost everything about his business. As the season progresses, new characters are introduced and backstories are further illuminated with meaningful nods to the “Breaking Bad” universe.

Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan helm season three alongside fellow executive producers Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, and Gennifer Hutchison. The second season of “Better Call Saul,” one of the highest rated dramas on cable, garnered seven Emmy® Award nominations and three Critics’ Choice Award nominations. The series has also been recognized with an AFI Award for TV Program of the Year, a Writers Guild Award, and numerous award nominations from the Writers Guild, Producers Guild, Golden Globes®, and Television Critics Association. Co-created by Gilligan and Gould, the series stars Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill as well as Jonathan Banks, Michael McKean, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, and Giancarlo Esposito.

