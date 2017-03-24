King of Queens Reunion on Kevin Can Wait!

Leah Remini will guest star in the two-part season finale of Kevin Can Wait.

In the two-part finale, Kevin agrees to come out of retirement briefly to reprise his undercover assignment in an ongoing police investigation where he and fellow cop Vanessa Cellucci (Remini) will, once again, pose as husband and wife.

The two-part Kevin Can Wait Finale will air on Monday, May 1st and Monday, My 8th (8/7C).

LEAH REMINI AND KEVIN JAMES REUNITE ON THE TWO-PART SEASON FINALE OF THE #1 NEW COMEDY “KEVIN CAN WAIT”

NEW YORK ­– March 24, 2017 – Leah Remini will reunite with her former TV husband, Kevin James, when she guest stars in the two-part first season finale of the #1 new comedy KEVIN CAN WAIT, Monday, May 1 and Monday, May 8 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. James and Remini starred together for nine seasons on the hit series “The King of Queens,” on the Network.

In the two-part finale, Kevin agrees to come out of retirement briefly to reprise his undercover assignment in an ongoing police investigation where he and fellow cop Vanessa Cellucci (Remini) will, once again, pose as husband and wife.

KEVIN CAN WAIT stars Kevin James, Erinn Hayes, Taylor Spreitler, Mary-Charles Jones, James DiGiacomo, Ryan Cartwright, Lenny Venito, Gary Valentine and Leonard Earl Howze. Kevin James, Rock Reuben, Rob Long, Jeff Sussman, Andy Fickman, Tony Sheehan and Steve Mosko are executive producers for CBS Television Studios in association with Sony Pictures Television.

As recently announced, KEVIN CAN WAIT has been renewed for the 2017-2018 season on the CBS Television Network.

