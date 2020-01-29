Twisted Fantasies Trailer: Fantasy Island!

Sony Pictures has released the final trailer for its horror/drama take on the classic TV series Fantasy Island.

Only one thing remains the same: you must play out your fantasy to the end!

Columbia Pictures/Blumhouse Productions’ Fantasy Island premieres on on Valentine’s Day.

Every fantasy comes at a price.

Watch the new trailer for Blumhouse’s #FantasyIslandMovie, in theaters Valentine’s Day.

In Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.

Directed by Jeff Wadlow, Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island is written by Jeff Wadlow & Chris Roach & Jillian Jacobs and is produced by Jason Blum, Marc Toberoff and Jeff Wadlow.

Directed by: Jeff Wadlow

Written by: Jeff Wadlow & Chris Roach & Jillian Jacobs Based upon the Television Series Created by: Gene Levitt

Produced by: Jason Blum, Marc Toberoff, Jeff Wadlow

Executive Produced by: Couper Samuelson and Jeanette Volturno

Cast: Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen And Michael Rooker

