Evidence of Extraterrestrial Life Trailer: War of the Worlds!

Ever since Orson Wells scared the crap out of the world with his radio play adaptation of H.G. Wells’ novel War of the Worlds, the novel has seen numerous adaptations for film, television and even as a record album – and kicking of the alien invasion subgenre of science fiction.

Now Epix is premiering a new take on the novel, set in the present – and with an international cast headlined by Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern.

The event series – which premieres on Epix on Sunday, February 16th – has an eerie new trailer (below).

New York, NY – , 2020 – Premium network EPIX released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming series War of the Worlds – premiering at 9PM ET/PT and starring a talented international cast led by Golden Globe-winner Gabriel Byrne and Oscar-nominated actress Elizabeth McGovern, alongside Léa Drucker, Adel Bencherif, Natasha Little and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Set-in present-day Europe, War of the Worlds is a multi-faceted series, based on the story by H.G. Wells. When astronomers detect a transmission from another galaxy, it is definitive proof of intelligent extra-terrestrial life. The world’s population waits for further contact with baited breath, but they do not have to wait long. Within days, mankind is all but wiped out; just pockets of humanity are left in an eerily deserted world.

War of the Worlds is written and created by the BAFTA award winner Howard Overman (Misfits, Crazyhead, Merlin), based on the timeless story by H.G. Wells. The series is being Executive Produced by Johnny Capps, Julian Murphy, and Howard Overman through their company, Urban Myth Films.

War of the Worlds will be available on EPIX and EPIX NOW, the network’s new streaming service available for download in the App store for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV and in Google Play for Android phones and tablets.

