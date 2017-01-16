TV Recap: Grimm The Final Season, Kicking Ass So Far! Ep 602 Michelle’s Review.

So here’s the thing I love the cast of Grimm. They never take themselves seriously, well accept Silas Weir Mitchell (watch my Recap Video for my funny Silas story) and always fun to spend a little time with at SDCC. I generally end up having a drink with several cast members at NBC’s annual SDCC party. Never got a chance to visit the set though. With that said, I run hot and cold on the show. Grimm airs on NBC Friday nights.

I love the monster of the week episodes and the characters, however, I always found the over arching mythology with the Wessen Council, the Resistance, the Royal Family and the politics nearly impossible to understand. I’m sad to see the show go, but if it’s going to go out, this final season is a barn burner. I’ve already watched the first 5 episodes and will recap the Finale Season as best I can. Again, I could never wrap my head around the politics.

Quote for Episode 602

“Man is not what he thinks he is; he is what he hides…”

Episode starts off with Renard (Sasha Roiz) outside Bud’s (Danny Bruno) shop with our hero’s trapped inside. Trubel (Jacqueline Toboni) wants to take them on which forces Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell) to tell everyone that Rosalee is pregnant. Nick decides to turn himself in but Trubel and Juliette (Elizabeth Tulloch) stop him. Things are looking dire. But wait! Grimm Team 2 – Super duo Hank (Russell Hornsby) and Wu (Reggie Lee) to the rescue! They arrest Renard for Rachel’s murder. In the car Renard tells GT2 that Nick is a dead man and Wu says whatever happens to Nick happens to Renard. I’ve never said how much I love Wu!

Swat doesn’t know what to do. Should they follow Renard who has been arrested or stand down. Of course they storm the place and Nick gives himself up. One of the swat guys grabs the stick of death and after a few seconds it does something to knock them all out. How does it know to only knock out the Swat guys?

Grimm Team 1 stages a diversion and escape by dressing up as Swat guys. The station is shocked when they they see their Captain getting the slow motion style perp walk through the station. During the interrogation Renard realizes that Diana is responsible for Rachel’s death. All of this happens I the first 5 minutes!

In the Tunnels, Juliette (I refuse to call her Eve) tells Nick they need to figure out what the cloth means before it kills them while Monroe and Rosalee return to the spice shop and act like nothing is wrong. Adaline asks them to watch Kelly and Diana while she goes to bail out Renard. Renard is starting to having disturbing visions. Watching Monroe around Diana is funny. He’s not wrong to be scared of the Devil’s spawn.

Something is stopping Nick from wanting to figure out the secret of the scroll. Juliette tells Nick that he shouldn’t be carrying the stick around with him all the time. He doesn’t want to because it’s the only reason he’s alive, but it seems like he’s addicted to the stick. To prove everyone wrong he puts it back in the case only to be drawn to it anyway.

Renard asks Adaline to be his alibi. Her response is funny “You expect me to be your alibi for a murder you didn’t commit, because you were out murdering the person who is your alibi?” LOL. Adaline refuses to help him saying she’s not to going to risk going jail for perjury. Her kids are more important. Rosalee, Trubel and Juliette are having trouble reading the clothe, however freaky Diana can read the scroll and draws the symbols on a sheet of paper

Hank and Wu meet up with Nick in the tunnels. Nick tells them that he can’t go on being a fugitive and that now that Renard is in jail that maybe they make a deal to drop all the charges against Nick and reinstate him. Adaline shows up at the loft with a “Trust Me Knot” rope that serves as a blood oath between the 3. She will be Renard’s alibi, after Renard is cleared he will drop all the charges against Nick. If one of them breaks the oath they will die. Nice way to get out of the Nick as a fugitive box.

Turns out Renard set them up. The Judge and Prosecutor are both Wessen and in Renard’s pocket. They let him off, which meant Adaline didn’t have to testify and now Renard is out for everyone’s blood. Starting with firing Hank and Wu.

Episode Thoughts

So far season two is really clicking. It’s not being bogged down with dumb politics or mythology building. All of that’s been done already, so this season is just focused on the results of all of that build up. I’m not sure how they can sustain this pacing over the next 11 episodes. Fully down.

Episode Grade A

