Finding Bella Featurette: A Dog’s Way Home!

A companion piece of sorts to last year’s A Dog’s Journey, A Dog’s Way Home follows Bella as she crosses the country to find her family.

Bryce Dallas Howard takes about finding the rescue dog that played the role – and took to a new career after.

A Dog’s Way Home opens on January 11, 2019.

“Finding Bella” Vignette

“Finding Bella” takes us on the journey of a dog trying to get back to her owner. Bryce Dallas Howard, the voice of Bella, shares the story of how Shelby the dog was rescued and goes on a journey of her own. Discover Shelby’s epic adventure as she finds her forever home and new life purpose as a therapy dog.

Share the story of your own dog’s journey home at ADogsWayHomeStories.com

Genre: Family Adventure

In Theaters January 11, 2019

A Dog’s Way Home chronicles the heartwarming adventure of Bella, a dog who embarks on an epic 400-mile journey home after she is separated from her beloved human.

Directed by: Charles Martin Smith

Screenplay by: W. Bruce Cameron & Cathryn Michon

Based on the book by: W. Bruce Cameron

Produced by: Gavin Polone

Executive Producers: Robert J. Dohrmann, T.D. Jakes, Derrick Williams, Yu Dong, Jeffrey Chan

Cast: Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King, Edward James Olmos, Alexandra Shipp , with Wes Studi and Bryce Dallas Howard

Like this: Like Loading...