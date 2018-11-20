Finding Bella Featurette: A Dog’s Way Home!

A companion piece of sorts to last year’s A Dog’s Journey, A Dog’s Way Home follows Bella as she crosses the country to find her family.
Bryce Dallas Howard takes about finding the rescue dog that played the role – and took to a new career after.
A Dog’s Way Home opens on January 11, 2019.
“Finding Bella” Vignette
“Finding Bella” takes us on the journey of a dog trying to get back to her owner. Bryce Dallas Howard, the voice of Bella, shares the story of how Shelby the dog was rescued and goes on a journey of her own. Discover Shelby’s epic adventure as she finds her forever home and new life purpose as a therapy dog.
A Dog’s Way Home chronicles the heartwarming adventure of Bella, a dog who embarks on an epic 400-mile journey home after she is separated from her beloved human.
