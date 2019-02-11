truTV is pairing rookie firehouse comedy Tacoma FD (from two of the minds behind Super Troopers) with the eighth season of Impractical Jokers on Thursday evenings beginning March 28th.

Series details and a Tacoma FD trailer follow.

truTV Sets Premiere Dates for Season Eight of Impractical Jokers

and New Scripted Comedy Tacoma FD

Series to Air Back-to-Back on Thursday, March 28

Tacoma FD Guest Stars to Include Paul Soter, JD Pardo, Nat Faxon, Suzy Nakamura, Will Sasso, Heather Mazur, Christopher Neiman and Brian “Q” Quinn;

truTV has announced the premiere dates for a new block of back-to-back laughs this spring, kicking off on Thursday, March 28 with Impractical Jokers, returning for its eighth season of hysterical hijinks at 10:00pm ET/PT, followed immediately by the series premiere of Tacoma FD at 10:30pm ET/PT. The comedy network also today released the season one trailer for the new comedy set in a firehouse.

Now entering its eighth season on truTV, the unscripted Impractical Jokers television series features four comedians and lifelong friends who compete to embarrass each other out amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares. When Sal, Joe, Q, and Murr – collectively known as the popular comedy troupe The Tenderloins – challenge each other to say or do something, they have to do it. And if they refuse, they lose. At the end of every episode, the biggest loser must endure a punishment of epic proportions.

A consistently top-ranked cable series, Impractical Jokers continues to deliver massive audiences for the network. In 2018, the series ranked as the #2 original cable comedy in prime for Adults 18-49 and #3 for Adults 18-34 throughout the second half of the year. The franchise also recently wrapped filming on its first-ever theatrical film, which is produced by Funny Or Die and directed by Chris Henchy, targeting a 2019 release.

Following the Season 8 premiere of Impractical Jokers, truTV will introduce its newest original series, Tacoma FD. On the heels of the breakout theatrical release of Super Troopers 2, co-creators and stars Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme will be donning new uniforms in the half-hour comedy, which is set in a firehouse in one of America’s rainiest cities. Light on blazes that need extinguishing, this crew keeps themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries, and bizarre emergency calls. Leading firehouse shenanigans in the 10-episode first season are Chief Terry McConky (Heffernan) and Captain Eddie Penisi (Lemme), alongside an eclectic crew played by series regulars Hassie Harrison (Southbound), Eugene Cordero (Black Monday, The Good Place) Marcus Henderson (Get Out, Homecoming), and Gabriel Hogan (Heartland).

Rounding out the cast of Tacoma FD are guest stars Suzy Nakamura (Dr. Ken), who portrays an eager councilwoman with no patience for tomfoolery, and Heather Mazur (Insecure) as Chief McConky’s wife and Captain Penisi’s sister. Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal), Maria Russell (Lights Out) and Jamie Kaler (My Boys) will also guest star as members of the Tacoma Police Department (PD), Tacoma FD’s first responder rivals.

Additional guest stars throughout the season include: Super Troopers co-creator and star Paul Soter – who also serves as a writer and consulting producer for Tacoma FD – as well as JD Pardo, Nat Faxon, Martin Starr, Will Sasso, Christopher Neiman, Kevin Pereira and the Impractical Jokers’ own Brian “Q” Quinn.

Impractical Jokers is produced for truTV by NorthSouth Productions with Charlie DeBevoise, Pete McPartland Jr., Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano serving as executive producers.

Tacoma FD is co-created and executive produced by Heffernan and Lemme alongside David Miner and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment and Kyle Clark from Silverscreen Pictures.

Like this: Like Loading...