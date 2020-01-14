Trained Killers Trailer: Black Widow!

Family reunions are such fun.

Black Widow opens on April 30th.

“Family. Back together again.” Watch this brand-new special look at Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, in theaters April 30th.

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—hits theatres on April 30, 2020.

Release date: April 30, 2020

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone, William Hurt and O-T Fagbenle

Director: Cate Shortland

Producer: Kevin Feige

Executive Producers: Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Nigel Gostelow and Scarlett Johansson

Screenplay by: Jac Schaeffer, Ned Benson and Eric Pearson

