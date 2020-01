In a new featurette, Scarlet Johannson and director Cate Shortland take us behind the scenes on Marvel’s Black Widow movie – Marvel Studios head, Kevin Feige makes a startling revelation.

“We have to go back to where it all started.” Watch this behind-the-scenes look with the cast of Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow,” in theaters April 30th.

Twitter I Facebook I Tumblr I Instagram I Pinterest I Reddit

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...