At What Cost Trailer: Morbius!

The first trailer for Morbius is an atmospheric (read dark) collection of moments that take us from the sickly boy, Michael Morbius, to the ‘cured’ Morbius – with just a hint of Spider-Verse crossover potential.

Columbia Pictures’ Morbius opens on July 31st.

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Follow MORBIUS on Social:

Facebook I Twitter I Instagram I Website

Cast: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal with Tyrese Gibson

#JaredLeto #MattSmith #Sony #Trailer #Teaser #MichaelMorbius #AdriaArjona #JaredHarris #AlMadrigal #TyreseGibson #TeaserTrailer

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...