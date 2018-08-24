Traditional Family Christmas Horror Trailer: Await Further Instructions!

A young English man and his girlfriend visit his family for Christmas. His father says that maybe they can have a real, traditional family Christmas.

Then they wake up to find the house entirely contained by a peculiar black substance – and their television tells them to ‘stay inside and await further instructions.’

Dark Sky Film’s Await Further Instructions will open in select theaters and on VOD on October 5th.

OCTOBER 5, 2018

From director Johnny Kevorkian and starring David Bradley (Dr. Who, Game of Thrones)

Take the techno-paranoia of Black Mirror, add the intergalactic body horror of John Carpenter's THE THING, adapt them into a VHS board game, and wrap it all up in a bitingly satirical Christmas-movie package, and what do you get? Await Further Instructions from British director Johnny Kevorkian and co-starring David Bradley of Game Of Thrones, Doctor Who, and Harry Potter fame.

“Smart sci-fi horror… well-realized and effective” -BLOODY-DISGUSTING

“Sharp and twisted.” -SCI FI NOW

“A fantastic siege horror film.” -DAILY GRINDHOUSE

“A hell of a ride.” – MODERN HORRORS

It’s Christmas Day and the Milgram family wake to find a mysterious black substance surrounding their house. Something monumental is clearly happening right outside their door, but what exactly – an industrial accident, a terrorist attack, nuclear war? Descending into terrified arguments, they turn on the television, desperate for any information. On screen a message glows ominously: ‘Stay Indoors and Await Further Instructions’. As the television exerts an ever more sinister grip, their paranoia escalates into bloody carnage.

A powder keg of throat-grabbing intensity and mind-bending body horror, AWAIT FURTHER INSTRUCTIONS is an unmissable tour-de-force from rising star filmmaker Johnny Kevorkian and the BAFTA-nominated producer of God’s Own Country.

Directed by Johnny Kevorkian

Written by Gavin Williams

Cast: Sam Gittins, Neerja Naik, David Bradley, Grant Masters

TRT: 96 min

Country: USA

Rating: Not Rated

Language: English

Genre: Horror

