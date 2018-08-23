12 Boys and Soccer Coach Who Were Trapped In Thailand Cave Interviewed On 20/20!

ABC ‘s 20/20 will feature and exclusive interview with the soccer team and coach who were trapped in a flooded Thailand.

The interview, by ABC News' James Longman will air on Sunday, August 25th (10/9C).

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH 12 BOYS AND SOCCER COACH WHO WERE TRAPPED IN THAILAND CAVE AIRS ON ABC NEWS’ ‘20/20’

‘20/20’ Airs Saturday, Aug. 25 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC

ABC News’ James Longman has exclusive interview with Thai soccer players and coach after cave rescue.

This summer the world watched in awe as a treacherous mission was staged to save 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand. Now that the team is safe, a special edition of “20/20” features ABC News foreign correspondent James Longman’s exclusive interview with the boys and the coach, Ekkapol Chantawong, known as Ek. The boys open up about previously unknown details including the excitement they felt when they first entered the cave, their time studying at a Buddhist temple after the rescue, and their enthusiasm and dreams for the future – including one boy who says he wants to become a Navy SEAL. Coach Ek sheds new light and details on the moment he first realized they were trapped, how he kept the boys calm in the cave and how grateful he is that they are all alive. More intimate, revealing details from Coach Ek’s and the boys’ perspective airs on“20/20,” Saturday, Aug. 25 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

“20/20” is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.

