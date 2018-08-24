Time Life To Release Four Years of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremonies On Blu-ray!

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame In Concert: Encore is a Time Life Blu-ray release that will feature the entire Hall of Fame Ceremonies for 2010-2013.

For the first time, these live concert events from 2010-2013 – filled with the collaborations and jam sessions that have made Rock Hall concerts legendary, and with on-stage reunions, unforgettable induction speeches and iconic performances – these once-in-a-lifetime events will be available on Blu-ray and DVD.

FROM RUSH, HEART AND RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS TO ABBA, ALICE COOPER AND ALBERT KING, GET FRONT ROW SEATS TO NEVER-BEFORE-RELEASED HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY CONCERTS

ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME IN CONCERT: ENCORE

Street Date: September 21, 2018

BD/DVD SRP: $39.99/$34.99

Available for the First Time at Retail on Any Format, the Four Hall of Fame Ceremonies Featured (2010-2013) Include 44 Iconic Performances from Inductees Such as Genesis, The Stooges, The Hollies, Tom Waits, Dr. John, Leon Russell, Darlene Love, Freddie King, Donovan, Small Faces/Faces, Heart, Rare Artist Collaborations and More!

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

Each year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors rock music’s pioneering figures during a prestigious black-tie ceremony. As the Hall of Fame enters its third decade, it’s these singular induction ceremonies-featuring the biggest names in classic rock from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s-that have become nearly as epic as the artists they celebrate.

This September, join in the festivities with front row seats to four incredible induction ceremonies with ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME IN CONCERT: ENCORE. Never before available at retail on any format, these memorable live concert events from 2010-2013 are filled with the collaborations and jam sessions that have made Rock Hall concerts legendary. And with on-stage reunions, unforgettable induction speeches and iconic performances, these once-in-a-lifetime events will be available at retail in a 2-disc Blu-ray and 4-disc DVD configuration.

Among the singular highlights:

– The legendary Canadian power trio Rush performing fiery classics Tom Sawyer and The Spirit of Radio for their fervent fans.

Red Hot Chili Peppers leading a searing all-star jam session of Higher Ground anchored by Slash and Ron Wood.

– Heart going Crazy on You before being joined onstage by fellow members of Seattle rock royalty from Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains.

– Alice Cooper ripping into ferocious versions of Eighteen and Under My Wheels before closing the set with Rob Zombie on School’s Out.

– The Hurdy Gurdy Man Donovan is joined onstage by John Mellencamp for a chilling performance of Season of the Witch.

– Complete HOF induction speeches including Don Henley inducting Randy Newman, Neil Young inducting Tom Waits and many more.

The Rock Hall induction ceremonies further immortalize the legends of rock and the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME IN CONCERT: ENCORE puts four singular and electric concerts together into one spectacular collection — a must-have for music lovers everywhere!

About the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum’s mission is to engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll. The institution carries out its mission by giving voice to the stories of the people, artifacts and events that shaped rock and roll – through Museum exhibits, materials in the Museum’s Library and Archives, traveling exhibitions, and a wide array of innovative educational programs and activities. The Museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. On Wednesdays (and Saturdays through Labor Day), the Museum is open until 9 p.m. For more information, please call 216.781.ROCK (7625), visit rockhall.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter (@rock_hall) and Instagram (@rockhall).

ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME IN CONCERT, 2010-2014

Type: DVD (4 Discs)/Blu-ray (2 Discs)

Running Time: 481 mins.

Genre: Music DVD

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1 (16 x 9)

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1/Stereo 2.0

