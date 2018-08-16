TNT Orders Limited Series The Angel of Darkness!

TNT has ordered The Angel of Darkness – a limited series that reunites the Emmy-nominated The Alienist’s Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl),John Moore (Luke Evans) and Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning) on a case involving the disappearance of a Spanish diplomat’s daughter.

LOS ANGELES, AUGUST 16, 2018 – TNT has ordered The Angel of Darkness, a new limited series based on the sequel to best-selling author Caleb Carr’s The Alienist. A huge critical and ratings success, The Alienist is 2018’s #1 new cable series in 18-49, having reached more than 50 million people across multiple platforms. It also earned six Emmy® Award nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series. The Alienist’s lead cast including Daniel Brühl (Rush), Luke Evans (The Girl on the Train) and Dakota Fanning (American Pastoral) will return for The Angel of Darkness in an all-new storyline.

An unflinching, gripping, turn-of-the-century murder mystery amidst the underbelly of New York City’s “Gilded Age,” The Alienist followed Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Brühl), a brilliant and obsessive “alienist” in the controversial new field of treating mental pathologies. In the first series, Kreizler was relentless in his pursuit of a never-before-seen ritualistic killer murdering young boys. He was joined by newspaper illustrator John Moore (Evans) and Sara Howard (Fanning), an ambitious secretary determined to become the city’s first female police detective.

“We could not be prouder of The Alienist’s outstanding, award-worthy performance and all of the work the incredible actors and crew put in to bring that story and time period to life,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT. “Our audience fell in love with these multi-dimensional, timeless characters and the journey of their struggles living in complicated times. With this new story in TNT’s Suspense Collection, we will further immerse viewers into their world as they are confronted with a new enemy.”

The Angel of Darkness is a co-production of Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T with Eric Roth, Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin and Rosalie Swedlin and Cary Joji Fukunaga serving as executive producers.

