TNT Orders Drama Series Deadlier Than The Male!

TNT Greenlights Deadlier Than the Male (wt) Starring Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) and Amy Brenneman (The Leftovers)

Executive Produced by Bruna Papandrea (Big Little Lies) And Creator Harriet Warner (Call the Midwife)

Turner’s TNT has given a series greenlight to Deadlier Than the Male (working title), an intense, morally complex thriller about three damaged people trying to start over. Lily Rabe (American Horror Story), Enrique Murciano (Without A Trace), Hamish Linklater (Fantastic Four), Chiara Aurelia (Pretty Little Liars) and Amy Brenneman (The Leftovers) star in the suspense drama. The series is being produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T, and executive-produced by Bruna Papandrea (Big Little Lies); Harriet Warner (Call the Midwife, Mistresses), who wrote the script; and Casey Haver of Made Up Stories. Houda Benyamina (Divines) directed the pilot. The series will begin production this summer in New Orleans.

Deadlier Than the Male centers on a trio of characters each with a mysterious and troubling past, including Emma (Rabe), a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Linklater), a former serial predator desperate to find redemption and Mary (Brenneman), a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.

“Deadlier Than the Male is the holy grail of complicated female characters with a thrilling, layered storyline that will excite and shock audiences.” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT. “Harriet Warner, Bruna Papandrea, Houda Benyamina, Lily Rabe and Amy Brenneman are truly a dream team who have brought their brilliant creativity and talent to this mystery series.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled for Made Up Stories first tv series to have such incredible women behind and in front of the camera.” said Bruna Papandrea. “Harriet Warner is a sublime talent. Houda Benyamina is a filmmaking force to be reckoned with and it has already been an amazing experience collaborating with this great cast and the incredible team at TNT.”

About Made Up Stories

Made Up Stories is Bruna Papandrea’s new development, production and finance company. Formed in January 2017, the company is currently producing and co-financing The Nightingale, a period thriller from acclaimed filmmaker Jennifer Kent (The Babadook). Prior to Made Up Stories, Papandrea launched and partnered with Reese Witherspoon in the production banner Pacific Standard, where the pair produced the hit movies Wild (two Oscar® nominations) and Gone Girl (over $365 million in worldwide box office), as well as executive-produced the top HBO Emmy-winning limited series Big Little Lies. Papandrea previously produced and executive produced a wide range of commercially and critically successful films, such as Warm Bodies and Milk.

