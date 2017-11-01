TNT Moves The Librarians’ Fourth Season Premiere Date!

TNT’s The Librarians has moved premiere dates – the show’s fourth season will now have its one-episode premiere on Wednesday, December 13th (8/7C).

TNT is moving the launch of its hugely popular fantasy series The Librarians to a new date. Season four will now have a one-episode premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT). Based on TNT’s hit movie franchise, The Librarians centers on an ancient organization dedicated to protecting an unknowing world from the secret, magical reality hidden all around. Rebecca Romijn, Christian Kane, Lindy Booth and John Harlan Kim star in the series as protectors of the world’s mystical treasures, with Emmy® winner John Larroquette as their reluctant caretaker. Noah Wyle (Falling Skies, ER) recurs in seven of twelve episodes this season as Flynn Carsen, the role he played in TNT’s hit movie trilogy.

