Darkness Rises Teaser: Star Wars: The Last Jedi!

A new teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi aired during the final game of this year’s World Series.

It’s edited in such a way as to move Rey away from Kylo Ren – an edit in the last trailer that had fans thinking that maybe she was about to be seduced away from the light.

Also, the porg made the cut (he’s a wookie, she’s a porg – together… they solve crimes!).

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres on December 15th.

In Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.

The film stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman. J.J. Abrams, Tom Karnowski and Jason McGatlin are the executive producers.

