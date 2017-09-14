Through the Eyes of a Child Featurette: First They Killed My Father!

Loung Ung’s gripping memoir of surviving the deadly Khmer Rouge regime from 1975 to 1978 is the source material for Angelina Jolie’s film First They Killed My Father.

A new featurette stresses how we follow events through Luong’s eyes as a child from the age of five to nine.

First They Killed My Father recently screened at TIFF and launches globally on Netflix on September 15.

Directed by Angelina Jolie, First They Killed My Father is the adaptation of Cambodian author and human rights activist Loung Ung’s gripping memoir of surviving the deadly Khmer Rouge regime from 1975 to 1978. The story is told through her eyes, from the age of five, when the Khmer Rouge came to power, to nine years old. The film depicts the indomitable spirit and devotion of Loung and her family as they struggle to stay together during the Khmer Rouge years.

First They Killed My Father is a Netflix film written by Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung and produced by Jolie and acclaimed Cambodian director and producer Rithy Panh, director of the Oscar-nominated The Missing Picture.

