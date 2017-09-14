Michael Stuhlbarg Joins The Cast of Gore!

Michael Stuhlbarg will play Gore Vidal’s longtime companion in the Netflix film, Gore – based on Empire of Self: A Life of Gore Vidal by Michael Hoffman and Jay Parini (who also wrote the screenplay).

Also joining the cast are Douglas Booth, Freya Mavor, Nikolai Kinski and Griffin Dunne.

Gore is slated for release in 2018.

MICHAEL STUHLBARG, DOUGLAS BOOTH, FREYA MAVOR, NIKOLAI KINSKI, AND GRIFFIN DUNNE JOIN CAST OF THE NETFLIX FILM GORE

Two-Time Academy Award® winner Kevin Spacey in the Titular Role of Gore Vidal American Novelist, Controversialist and Political Pundit

Los Angeles, CA (September 14, 2017) – Netflix confirmed the addition of Michael Stuhlbarg (A Serious Man, Boardwalk Empire), Douglas Booth (Mary Shelley), Freya Mavor (The Sense of An Ending), Nikolai Kinski (Yves Saint Laurent), and Oscar® nominee Griffin Dunne (Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold, War Machine) to the cast ofGore.

Gore is directed by Michael Hoffman from a screenplay written by Hoffman and Jay Parini, on whose 2015 insightful biography “Empire of Self: A Life of Gore Vidal” the story is based. The film centers on the period in 1982 following Gore’s failed effort in the California Senate primary election. He retreats to his Italian home La Rondinaia in a Bacchanalian attempt to circumvent his writer’s block and sense of ennui.

Stuhlbarg stars in the role of Howard, Gore’s longtime companion; Booth and Mavor as the young couple whose vacation along the gorgeous and seductive Amalfi Coast is derailed by Gore’s attentions. Dunne and Kinski play famed American composer Leonard Bernstein and renowned Russian dancer/choreographer Rudolph Nureyev, regular visitors to Gore’s Ravello villa.

Andy Paterson produces for Sympathetic Ink. Paterson previously produced Spacey’s 2004 film about musician Bobby Darin Beyond The Sea and Hoffman’s Restoration.Production services in Italy provided by Enrico Ballarin’s Mestiere Cinema. Principal photography currently taking place in Italy with additional lensing in London.

Cinematography by Oliver Stapleton (The Cider House Rules), the production is designed by Oscar® winner Patrizia von Brandenstein (Amadeus), with costumes by Oscar® winner Gabriella Pescucci (The Age of Innocence).

The film is slated for release in 2018. Visit netflix.com/gore.