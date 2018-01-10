Thor Ragnarok 4K/Blu-ray Coming February 20th!

Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok,” the God of Thunder’s third installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, electrified both audiences and critics alike reaching over $845M at the global box office. Now the colorful cosmic adventure, loaded with action, humor, drama and spectacle, bursts into homes Digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD™, and Movies Anywhere, on Feb. 20 and on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™, DVD and On-Demand on March. 6. I liked the movie well enough, but I didn’t go gaga over it like everyone else did. I think this will look amazing on 4K UHD. Check out my Movie review. Hit the jump to see a sneak peak.

