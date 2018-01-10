Stay in the Pocket Clip: My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman!

President Obama takes things into a whole different headspace when he talks about being called up on stage during a Prince performance – and yes, the phrase ‘dad moves’ is used.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman premieres on Friday, January 12th on Netflix.

In this first look clip from Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, streaming Friday, January 12, President Barack Obama describes dancing on stage with Prince and daughter Sasha, and how “staying in the pocket” is the key to keeping his dad moves in check.Watch My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80209096

