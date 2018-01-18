The World of Bright: A Netflix Featurette!

The world of Netflix’s Bright is one where Elven, Human and Orcish cultures collide in a nasty urban environment (well, except for the Elves who have taken over a part of downtown Los Angeles and made it pretty spiffy).

The World of Netflix is a new video showing what went into the making of the film. Fascinating stuff…

Fans can now catch a full-blown inside look at the unique and daring world of Bright in this new video! Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Lucy Fry, David Ayer and more discuss the challenges and thrills in making the Netflix feature film. Get inside access as fantasy becomes reality for the production designers, stunt coordinators, makeup artists and costume designers.

About Bright

Set in an alternate present-day, this action-thriller directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, End of Watch, writer of Training Day) follows two cops from very different backgrounds (Ward, a human played by Will Smith, and Jakoby, an orc played by Joel Edgerton) who embark on a routine patrol night that will ultimately alter the future as their world knows it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything.

The Netflix film stars Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Oliveri, and Kenneth Choi. The film is directed by David Ayer and written by Max Landis. David Ayer, Eric Newman, and Bryan Unkeless serve as producers.

