The World Ends in Eight Days Trailer: The Umbrella Academy!

The Umbrella Academy premieres globally on Netflix on February 15th. Check out the intriguing trailer below.

About The Umbrella Academy:

On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father’s passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse. The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel BÃ¡, and published by Dark Horse Comics. The show is produced by Universal Cable Productions for Netflix, with Steve Blackman serving as executive producer and showrunner, and additional EPs Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Gerard Way, and Gabriel BÃ¡.

Launch Date: February 15, 2019

Created for Television by: Steve Blackman

Executive Producers: Steve Blackman (Showrunner/EP), Jeff King (EP), Keith Goldberg (EP), Mike Richardson (EP), Gerard Way (Co-EP), Gabriel BÃ¡ (Co-EP)

Produced by: Universal Cable Productions for Netflix

Series Stars: Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton, Tom Hopper, David CastaÃ±eda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Colm Feore, Adam Godley, John Magaro, Ashley Madekwe, Kate Walsh

# of episodes: 10 x 1-hour episodes

Filmed in: Toronto, Canada

