Not Quite Him Trailer: BrightBurn!

We all know the story: the childless farm couple; the spaceship carrying an infant; the way they take him in and raise him.

This is not quite that story – it’s more… sinister!

BrightBurn – a James Gunn production – opens on May 24th.

Imagine what he could become. #Brightburn in theaters Memorial Day. Watch the trailer now.

Follow Us on Social:

www.facebook.com/BrightburnMovie/

www.instagram.com/brightburnmovie/

www.twitter.com/brightburn

Visit our site: www.brightburn.movie

Synopsis: What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker of Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror.

Cast:

Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones

and Meredith Hagner

Directed by: David Yarovesky

Written by: Mark Gunn & Brian Gunn

Produced by: James Gunn, Kenneth Huang

Executive Producers: Mark Gunn, Brian Gunn, Dan Clifton, Simon Hatt, Nic Crawley

#Sony #Brightburn #OfficialTrailer

Like this: Like Loading...