Not Quite Him Trailer: BrightBurn!

We all know the story: the childless farm couple; the spaceship carrying an infant; the way they take him in and raise him.
This is not quite that story – it’s more… sinister!
BrightBurn – a James Gunn production – opens on May 24th.
Imagine what he could become. #Brightburn in theaters Memorial Day. Watch the trailer now.
Synopsis: What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker of Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror.
Cast:
Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones
and Meredith Hagner
Directed by: David Yarovesky
Written by: Mark Gunn & Brian Gunn
Produced by: James Gunn, Kenneth Huang
Executive Producers: Mark Gunn, Brian Gunn, Dan Clifton, Simon Hatt, Nic Crawley
