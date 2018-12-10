Netflix Releases Trailer for Star-Studded Heist Flick!

A group of former Special Forces operatives reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country.
Triple Frontier stars Ben Affleck, Adria Arjona, Garrett Hedlund, Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal – and will premiere on Netflix and in select theaters in March.
Triple Frontier Premieres Globally on Netflix in March 2019.
DIRECTED BY | J.C. Chandor
STORY BY | Mark Boal
SCREENPLAY BY | Mark Boal and J.C. Chandor
CAST | Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, Pedro Pascal, Adria Arjona
SYNOPSIS | A group of former Special Forces operatives (BEN AFFLECK, OSCAR ISAAC, CHARLIE HUNNAM, GARRETT HEDLUND and PEDRO PASCAL) reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival. Directed by Academy AwardÂ® nominee J.C. CHANDOR (Margin Call, All Is Lost, A Most Violent Year) and co-written by Chandor and Academy AwardÂ® winner MARK BOAL (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty).
