The Simpsons Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary with Special Events on FXX and FOX!

LOS ANGELES, December 6, 2018 – FXX and FOX have joined forces to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Simpsons with two special events this month.

On Sunday, December 16, FXX will air a 15-hour marathon featuring episodes specifically curated for this special programming event by executive producer Al Jean. The 30-episode marathon begins at 9 a.m. ET/PT and ends at midnight on FXX, cable’s exclusive home for The Simpsons.

One week later, FOX will air a special encore of The Simpsons first-ever full-length episode, “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire,” on Sunday, December 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In this encore of the 1989 Christmas special, Homer (Dan Castellaneta) tries to earn extra money to buy Christmas presents for the family, and everything he does goes wrong. Fortunately, he is rescued by Santa’s Little Helper.

All-new episodes from the 30th season of The Simpsons air Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

FXX’s The Simpsons 30th Anniversary Marathon programming schedule is as follows (all times ET/PT):

9:00 a.m. “Life on the Fast Lane” (Season 1, Episode 9)

9:30 a.m. “Homer vs. Lisa and the 8th Commandment” (Season 2, Episode 13)

10:00 a.m. “Radio Bart” (Season 3, Episode 13)

10:30 a.m. “Marge vs. the Monorail” (Season 4, Episode 12)

11:00 a.m. “Cape Feare” (Season 5, Episode 2)

11:30 a.m. “Lisa’s Wedding” (Season 6, Episode 19)

12:00 p.m. “Treehouse of Horror VI” (Season 7, Episode 6)

12:30 p.m. “Homer’s Phobia” (Season 8, Episode 15)

1:00 p.m. “Trash of the Titans” (Season 9, Episode 22)

1:30 p.m. “Viva Ned Flanders” (Season 10, Episode 10)

2:00 p.m. “Behind the Laughter” (Season 11, Episode 22)

2:30 p.m. “HOMR” (Season 12, Episode 9)

3:00 p.m. “She of Little Faith” (Season 13, Episode 6)

3:30 p.m. “Three Gays of the Condo” (Season 14, Episode 17)

4:00 p.m. “The Way We Weren’t” (Season 15, Episode 20)

4:30 p.m. “Future-Drama” (Season 16, Episode 15)

5:00 p.m. “The Seemingly Never-Ending Story” (Season 17, Episode 13)

5:30 p.m. “The Haw-Hawed Couple” (Season 18, Episode 8)

6:00 p.m. “Eternal Moonshine of the Simpson Mind” (Season 19, Episode 9)

6:30 p.m. “Gone Maggie Gone” (Season 20, Episode 13)

7:00 p.m. “Once Upon a Time in Springfield” (Season 21, Episode 10)

7:30 p.m. “Angry Dad: The Movie” (Season 22, Episode 14)

8:00 p.m. “Holidays of Future Passed” (Season 23, Episode 9)

8:30 p.m. “Treehouse of Horror XXIII” (Season 24, Episode 2)

9:00 p.m. “Brick Like Me” (Season 25, Episode 20)

9:30 p.m. “Treehouse of Horror XXV” (Season 26, Episode 4)

10:00 p.m. “Halloween of Horror” (Season 27, Episode 4)

10:30 p.m. “The Town” (Season 28, Episode 3)

11:00 p.m. “Gone Boy” (Season 29, Episode 9)

11:30 p.m. “Bart’s Not Dead” (Season 30, Episode 1)

