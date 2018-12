The first teaser poster and trailer for Avengers 4 – now entitled Endgame – are here.

The poster is an ominous reworking of one we’ve seen before – now turning to ash – but the trailer, though it starts off with imminent death for a beloved character, takes a quirky, funny, upbeat turn at the end. Check it out below.

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26th.

Like this: Like Loading...