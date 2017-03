Blair, Alice, Jess, Frankie and Pippa haven’t seen each other in ten years, but Jess’ impending wedding gives them a great excuse to get together, catch up and party.

Like the saying goes, ‘It’s all fun and games until somebody dies’ – in this case a mail stripper at Jess’ bachelorette party.

Rough Night is, essentially, Bridesmaids with bigger complications. It will be in theaters on June 16th.

