Award-Winning Comedy Baskets Renewed By FX!

FX has ordered a third season of Baskets (Thursdays, 10/9C) – the Zach Galifiankis vehicle about Chip Baskets, a man who wants nothing more than to be a clown,even though he failed clown school because he couldn’t speak French.

The early third season order comes with three episodes left in season two – an episode entitled Funeral airs tonight.

Baskets Renewed For Third Season on FX

Acclaimed and Award-Winning Series Will Return in 2018

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2017 – The acclaimed and award-winning FX comedy Baskets starring Zach Galifianakis has been renewed for a third season, it was announced today by Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, Presidents of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Programming. Baskets, co-created by Galifianakis, Louis C.K. and Jonathan Krisel, won the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Louie Anderson) and the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Louie Anderson) during its first season.

“This year Baskets has solidified its standing as one of the best comedies on television, building on the momentum of its breakout first season that brought critical acclaim and awards,” said Grad. “Our thanks to Jonathan Krisel, Louis C.K., Zach Galifianakis and the rest of the creative team, Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly and the full cast and crew for taking us on this journey with Baskets.”

In season two, the Baskets family is at its most fragile. Losing his wife and his rodeo job, Chip (Zach Galifianakis) jumps on a train to get the hell out of Bakersfield, but a gang of gutter punks, the police, and a sudden death drag him right back into the drama he tried to escape. Dale’s (Zach Galifianakis) marriage crumbles as his unrequited love affair with Martha (Martha Kelly) deepens, and Christine (Louie Anderson), who dedicated her life to her sons with little affection in return, takes her own happiness into consideration for once —and finds romance on the way.

Baskets continues tonight on FX (March 9, at 10 PM ET/PT) with Episode 8: “Funeral” – Someone trying to punch Logan in the face accidentally punches Cody. Chip attempts to sort it out. Written by Jonathan Krisel & Rachele Lynn; Directed by Jonathan Krisel.

Baskets was co-created by Executive Producers Jonathan Krisel (Emmy Award-nominated writer and director, Portlandia, Saturday Night Live, Man Seeking Woman), Louis C.K. (Emmy Award-winner, Louie), and Zach Galifianakis (Emmy Award-winner, Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis; Birdman: Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance); The Hangover and its sequels). M. Blair Breard, Dave Becky, Marc Gurvitz, Andrea Pett-Joseph, and Anna Dokoza are also Executive Producers. The series is produced by FX Productions.

The cast of Baskets features Zach Galifianakis as twins “Chip” and “Dale Baskets,” Louie Anderson as “Christine Baskets” (Primetime Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Baskets, and two-time Daytime Emmy winner for Outstanding Performer in an animated Program, Life with Louie and The Louie Show), and Martha Kelly as “Martha.”

