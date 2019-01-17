The Odds Are About Even Trailer: John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum!

‘A forty million dollar bounty on his head and everyone in the city wants a piece of it. I’d say the odds are about even.’

That’s the assessment of Continental Hotel general manager Winston in the first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – and he’s probably not wrong. Check out the trailer below.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum opens on May 17th.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019 Movie) Official Trailer

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – In theaters May 17, 2019. Starring Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Saïd Taghmaoui, Jerome Flynn, Jason Mantzoukas, Tobias Segal, Boban Marjanovic, with Anjelica Huston, and Ian McShane.

In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

Summit Entertainment presents, a Thunder Road Films production, in association with 87Eleven Productions.

