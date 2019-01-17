Blame the New Kid Trailer: Canal Street!

When a popular white student dies mysteriously, the blame falls on the new black kid in school is blamed.

Canal Street opens on January 18th. Check out the trailer below.

Canal Street Official Trailer – In Theaters 1.18.19

Canal Street is a modern-day thriller telling the story of a teen, Kholi Styles (Bryshere Y. Gray), trying to get by in an unwelcoming new world. After the mysterious death of a classmate, all eyes fall on Kholi, the new kid at his high school. It’s up to his father, Jackie Styles (Mykelti Williamson), an up-and-coming lawyer from the slums of Chicago, to defend his son in court and battle an outraged public before time runs out. Jackie fights to keep his faith and prove his son is not the monster the world has made him out to be.

#CanalStreetMovie releases in theaters only 1.18.19 (Martin Luther King Day Weekend).

A Film By Rhyan LaMarr

Written by: Adam Key, Jon Knitter, Rhyan LaMarr

Cast: Bryshere Y. Gray, Mykelti Williamson, Mekhi Phifer, Kevin Quinn, Woody McClain, and Lance Reddick

