Are You In? Trailer – Five Feet Apart!

What would love feel like if you were forbidden to touch? Five Feet Apart is the story of Stella (Haley Lu Richardson) and Will (Cole Sprouse), two young people who refuse to be defined by the obstacles that separate them.

Five Feet Apart opens on March 22nd.

FIVE FEET APART

In Theaters Everywhere March 2019

Directed by Justin Baldoni (Jane the Virgin, My Last Days)

Written by Mikki Daughtry (Sleep Tight, The Children) & Tobias Iaconis (Behind Enemy Lines: Colombia, The Children)

Produced by Cathy Schulman (The Foreigner, The Space Between Us) & Justin Baldoni (Jane the Virgin, My Last Days)

Starring Haley Lu Richardson (Split, The Edge of Seventeen), Cole Sprouse (Riverdale, THe Suite Life of Zack and Cody), Moises Arias (The Kings of Summer, Ben-Hur), Kimberly Hébert Gregory (Vice Principals), Paraminder Nagra (ER, Bend it Like Beckham), Claire Forlani (Crystal Inferno, Precious Cargo)

Stella Grant (Haley Lu Richardson) is every bit a seventeen-year-old…she’s attached to her laptop and loves her best friends. But unlike most teenagers, she spends much of her time living in a hospital as a cystic fibrosis patient. Her life is full of routines, boundaries and self-control – all of which is put to the test when she meets an impossibly charming fellow CF patient named Will Newman (Cole Sprouse). There’s an instant flirtation, though restrictions dictate that they must maintain a safe distance between them. As their connection intensifies, so does the temptation to throw the rules out the window and embrace that attraction. Further complicating matters is Will’s potentially dangerous rebellion against his ongoing medical treatment. Stella gradually inspires Will to live life to the fullest, but can she ultimately save the person she loves when even a single touch is off limits?

Like this: Like Loading...