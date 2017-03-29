The Mindy Project Renewed And Canceled!

The good news is that The Mindy Project – created by and starring Minday Kaling – has been given an order for a sixth season (to premiere in September, 2017.

The bad news is that it will be the show’s final season.

The Sixth and Final Season of

The Mindy Project to Premiere September 2017 on Hulu

Hulu has renewed The Mindy Project for its sixth and final season to premiere September 2017 on Hulu.

The Mindy Project first premiered in 2012 and has since aired 107 episodes.

In 2013, The Mindy Project was nominated for a Writers Guild Award for New Series. In 2014, Kaling and The Mindy Project earned nominations from the Television Critics Association for Individual Achievement in Comedy and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. Kaling also earned a Gracie Award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Comedy and an NAACP Image Award nomination for her performance on the show in 2014. In 2016, the show earned a Gracie Award for Best Ensemble Cast.

The series stars Mindy Kaling (Mindy Lahiri), Ed Weeks (Jeremy Reed), Ike Barinholtz (Morgan Tookers), Beth Grant (Beverly), Xosha Roquemore (Tamra Webb) and Fortune Feimster (Colette Kimball-Kinney).

The Mindy Project is created and executive produced by Mindy Kaling. Executive producers also include showrunner Matt Warburton, Howard Klein, Charlie Grandy and Michael Spiller. The Mindy Project is a Universal Television production, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment.

A single-camera comedy starring Mindy Kaling, The Mindy Project follows a skilled OB/GYN navigating the tricky waters of both her personal and professional life, as she pursues her dreams of becoming the perfect woman, finding the perfect man and getting her perfect romantic comedy ending.

Complete seasons 1-5 are now streaming on Hulu.

