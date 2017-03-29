An Inconvenient Trailer: Remove term: An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power

Al Gore is back with a very inconvenient film – especially for climate change deniers.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to the Power shows how predictions made in the first film have already begun to happen – including one pivotal event that was derided as fantasy when An Inconvenient Truth was first released.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to the Power will be in theaters on July 28th.

It’s time to fight like your world depends on it.

AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL: TRUTH TO POWER is in theaters July 28 Directed by: Bonni Cohen & Jon Shenk Produced by: Richard Berge & Diane Weyermann A decade after AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH brought climate change into the heart of popular culture, comes the riveting and rousing follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution. Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight traveling around the world training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy. Cameras follow him behind the scenes – in moments both private and public, funny and poignant — as he pursues the inspirational idea that while the stakes have never been higher, the perils of climate change can be overcome with human ingenuity and passion. ### AIS Official Channels Hashtag: #BeInconvenient Facebook: @AnInconvenientTruth Twitter: @AITruthFilm Instagram: @AnInconvenientTruth Website: InconvenientSequel.com

Like this: Like Loading...