The Goldbergs Spin-off Gets Premiere Date!

ABC’s The Golbergs spin-off, Schooled, follows the hilarious faculty of William Penn Academy, who are heroes to their students – despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives.

Schooled’s premiere date was made in a short video which follows.

ABC ANNOUNCES WEDNESDAY PREMIERE DATE FOR

‘SCHOOLED,’ ‘THE GOLDBERGS’ SPINOFF

‘American Housewife’ Moves to Tuesday Nights Beginning in February, Network Adds Additional Episode to Series Order

“Schooled,” a spinoff of the hit comedy series “The Goldbergs,” will make its premiere on The ABC Television Network, WEDNESDAY, JAN. 9. “Schooled” will air Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m., following “The Goldbergs.” “American Housewife” will move to Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m., beginning TUESDAY, FEB. 5, on the network. ABC also announced that it has added an additional episode to the “American Housewife” season order. The series is produced by ABC Studios.

“Schooled,” set in 1990-something, follows the hilarious faculty of William Penn Academy, led by new music teacher and WP graduate Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka), Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows), Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) and young, enthusiastic super-teacher Charlie Brown, or CB for short (Brett Dier). Despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, these teachers are heroes to their students.

Created by Adam F. Goldberg & Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson and Marc Firek are executive producers.

