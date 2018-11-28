The Cloverfield Paradox Invades Home Video!

Netflix/Paramount Pictures’ third Cloverfield film, The Cloverfield Paradox, will arrive on home video in February, 2019.

Refreshingly, both Blu-ray and DVD will contains featurettes Things Are Not as They Appear: The Making of The Cloverfield Paradox and Shepard Team: The Cast.

The Cloverfield Paradox will also be available as part of The Cloverfield 3-Movie Collection.

PRODUCER J.J. ABRAMS TAKES YOU DEEPER INTO THE CLOVERFIELD UNIVERSE WITH THE MYSTERIOUS SCI-FI THRILLER

On Blu-ray™ and DVD February 5, 2019 with Never-Before-Released Bonus Content

TORONTO, ONT. – Take the ultimate journey into the unknown with the heart-pounding sci-fi thriller THE CLOVERFIELD PARADOX, arriving on Blu-ray and DVD February 5, 2019 from Paramount Home Media Distribution. Featuring over 25 minutes of never-before-seen bonus content including behind-the-scenes interviews with the cast and crew, THE CLOVERFIELD PARADOX Blu-ray and DVD are must-own discs for your collection. The film will also be available as part of the new Cloverfield 3-Movie Collection on Blu-ray and DVD.

THE CLOVERFIELD PARADOX Blu-ray and DVD each include a making of documentary that delves into the inspiration for the story and how the film went from concept and design to completion. The discs also include interviews with the cast as they reflect on the experience of bringing the sci-fi thriller to life.

The third film in producer J.J. Abrams’ thrilling Cloverfield franchise, THE CLOVERFIELD PARADOX follows a group of scientists orbiting Earth on the brink of a devastating energy war. They prepare to test a device that could provide unlimited power…or trap them in a terrifying alternate reality. The film features a sensational international cast including Daniel Brühl (Captain America: Civil War), Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Aksel Hennie (Hercules), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (A Wrinkle in Time), Chris O’Dowd (“Get Shorty”), John Ortiz (Silver Linings Playbook), David Oyelowo (Selma), and Ziyi Zhang (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon).

THE CLOVERFIELD PARADOX Blu-ray

The Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with English Dolby Atmos®*, French 5.1 Dolby Audio™, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, Portuguese 5.1 Dolby Audio, and English Audio Description and English, English SDH, French, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. The Dolby Atmos soundtrack was remixed specifically for the home to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead.

Blu-ray

· Feature film in high definition

· Bonus Content:

o Things Are Not as They Appear: The Making of The Cloverfield Paradox

o Shepard Team: The Cast

THE CLOVERFIELD PARADOX DVD

The DVD is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 televisions with English 5.1 Dolby Audio, French 5.1 Dolby Audio, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, and English Audio Description and English, French, and Spanish subtitles.

DVD

· Feature film in standard definition

· Bonus Content:

o Things Are Not as They Appear: The Making of The Cloverfield Paradox

o Shepard Team: The Cast

PARAMOUNT PICTURES Presents

A BAD ROBOT Production “CLOVERFIELD PARADOX”

DANIEL BRÜHL, ELIZABETH DEBICKI, AKSEL HENNIE, GUGU MBATHA-RAW, CHRIS O’DOWD, JOHN ORTIZ DAVID, OYELOWO, ZHANG ZIYI

Music by BEAR MCCREARY

Costume Designer COLLEEN ATWOOD

Edited by ALAN BAUMGARTEN, ACE MATT EVANS, REBECCA VALENTE

Production Designer DOUG MEERDINK

Director of Photography DAN MINDEL, ASC

Executive Producers TOMMY HARPER, ROBERT J. DOHRMANN, JON COHEN, BRYAN BURK, DREW GODDARD, MATT REEVES

Produced by J.J. ABRAMS, p.g.a., LINDSEY WEBER, p.g.a.

Story by OREN UZIEL and DOUG JUNG

Screenplay by OREN UZIEL

Directed by JULIUS ONAH

THE CLOVERFIELD PARADOX

Street Date: February 5, 2019 (Blu-ray, DVD, 3-Movie Collection)

U.S. Rating: PG-13 for sci-fi action, violence, disturbing images and brief strong language

Canadian Rating: 14A violence, frightening scenes

