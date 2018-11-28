Bringing It Back to the Beginning Trailer: Vox Lux!

When Celeste and her sister Eleanor experience a violent tragedy in 1999, their response is a song that catapults Celeste to stardom.
Now, with a teenage daughter, Celeste once again faces tragedy.
Vox Lux opens in select theaters on December before going wide on December 14th.
VOX LUX [Official Trailer 2 – “Wrapped Up”] – December 7
Directed by BRADY CORBET
VOX LUX begins in 1999 when teenage sisters Celeste (Raffey Cassidy) and Eleanor (Stacy Martin) survive a seismic, violent tragedy. The sisters compose and perform a song about their experience, making something lovely and cathartic out of catastrophe — while also catapulting Celeste to stardom. By 2017, the now 31-year-old Celeste (Natalie Portman) is mother to a teenage daughter of her own and struggling to navigate a career fraught with scandals when another act of terrifying violence demands her attention.
Select Theaters December 7th – Everywhere December 14th
Vox Lux (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
– Featuring Original Songs Written by Sia
– Including “Wrapped Up” Performed by Natalie Portman
ORIGINAL SCORE BY SCOTT WALKER
“Wrapped Up” coming 12/7
Soundtrack available 12/14