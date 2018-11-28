Bringing It Back to the Beginning Trailer: Vox Lux!

When Celeste and her sister Eleanor experience a violent tragedy in 1999, their response is a song that catapults Celeste to stardom.

Now, with a teenage daughter, Celeste once again faces tragedy.

Vox Lux opens in select theaters on December before going wide on December 14th.

VOX LUX [Official Trailer 2 – “Wrapped Up”] – December 7

Directed by BRADY CORBET

VOX LUX begins in 1999 when teenage sisters Celeste (Raffey Cassidy) and Eleanor (Stacy Martin) survive a seismic, violent tragedy. The sisters compose and perform a song about their experience, making something lovely and cathartic out of catastrophe — while also catapulting Celeste to stardom. By 2017, the now 31-year-old Celeste (Natalie Portman) is mother to a teenage daughter of her own and struggling to navigate a career fraught with scandals when another act of terrifying violence demands her attention.

Select Theaters December 7th – Everywhere December 14th

Vox Lux (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

– Featuring Original Songs Written by Sia

– Including “Wrapped Up” Performed by Natalie Portman

ORIGINAL SCORE BY SCOTT WALKER

“Wrapped Up” coming 12/7

Soundtrack available 12/14

Facebook I Instagram I Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...